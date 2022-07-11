A special Wimbledon exception was made for Prince George this weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making headlines this month for their multiple sporting appearances.

This chiefly involves Wimbledon, with the Duke and Duchess known to be regulars at the Championships.

The couple made their 2022 Wimbledon debut appearance at the Quarter Finals, where they cheered on Brit Cameron Norrie, and just over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess returned to watch the Women’s and Men’s Singles Finals.

This was of course unsurprising, with Kate being Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and therefore a staple at Wimbledon finals, required to give out the trophies post-match.

It was Prince George however who made headlines this weekend, with the eight-year-old joining his parents in the Royal Box to watch Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in the Men’s Singles Final.

While he may be the future King, it seems that Wimbledon actually made a huge exception to let him sit in the royal box, with children not usually allowed to sit there.

This is a rule that reportedly only royal children are exempt from.

Former chairman John Curry once released a statement about the royal box rule, after having to deny a guest and their child plus one entry into the royal box.

“Apart from children of the royal family, children are not invited as they exclude other worthy people from attending, many of whom contribute to tennis,” read the statement.

It seems that Prince George is a worthy exception to the rule however. Not only is the miniature royal the future King, he’s also a big tennis fan, even taught to play by a famous athlete.

Yes, really. The Duchess of Cambridge revealed a few years back that their A-lister pal Roger Federer had taught Prince George to play in the Middleton family’s Bucklebury garden.

And while he apparently started off with the basics, with Roger explaining: “At that stage, it’s all about just [touching] the ball… same with my boys”, the 20-time grand slam champion apparently was impressed by the prince’s game.

“George’s favourite tennis player is Roger Federer, and he’s actually got to play with him,” Anne Keothavong reported that Kate had told her proudly. “The whole family loves tennis, and George is apparently quite a good player.”

We’re hoping to see Prince George on the court soon!

Future King of England AND Wimbledon champ?