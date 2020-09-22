Kate Middleton enjoys this sweet activity with George, Charlotte and Louis

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have opened up about their experience of homeschooling during the coronavirus lockdown. Since measures were put in place earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated to their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family of five enjoyed making spider sandwiches as well as literacy lessons, with the three little ones making the most of the vast outdoor space as ‘climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene.’

According to Vanity Fair, there’s one thing in particular that Kate has enjoyed doing with the children to keep them busy during the lockdown.

Royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, wrote: ‘The Duchess, a keen cook, has revealed she spent much of the lockdown baking with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

‘William has joked that the family kitchen at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, was an ‘explosion of flour and chocolate’ as they whiled away the lockdown baking cakes and biscuits. William has a sweet tooth and one of his favourite treats is chocolate biscuit cake, which was served on the couple’s wedding day and is a recipe Kate knows by heart.’

Louis is already known for his love of baking icon, Mary Berry, as Kate once revealed that her youngest son’s first words were, in fact, the national treasure’s moniker.

During BBC One’s A Berry Royal Christmas, the Duchess said: ‘One of Louis’ first words was “Mary” because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf… He would say, “That’s Mary Berry” – so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.’

The little royal is also fond of pulling Mary’s books off the shelf to let his parents know what he wants to eat.

An insider told Fabulous: ‘Prince Louis likes nothing better than to check on Mary Berry cookbooks.

‘He loves the pictures, points out all the things he wants to eat, with The Very Chocolate Cake, Plum Crumble seeming to be hot favourites, and fruit scones being a must.

‘Whenever he sees Mary on the television, he whoops and claps his hands.’

Adorable.