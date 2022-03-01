Prince George is learning a new sport and you’ll want to know what it is

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The precocious prince has been practicing on his mum Kate Middleton

Much to the delight of fans, Prince George joined his parents to watch the Six Nations Wales v England game at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.

The eight-year-old royal was spotted animatedly watching the rugby match alongside Prince William, 39 and Kate Middleton, 40 for a family day out. Saturday’s match marked the first fixture since Kate took over as patron of the English Rugby Football Union, no doubt making for some health competition between herself and William, who has been patron for the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

Prince George is not just a keen rugby fan, his parents revealed that he is learning to play the sport at school and isn’t afraid to get stuck in. Speaking at Saturday’s match Kate proudly told observers that George has “all the kit”, in order to look the part. While George spoke about how he was learning to tackle, before turning to his mother and joking cheekily: “But I haven’t tackled you yet!”

Kate replied, laughing: ‘Yes you have!’

As to which side he supports, his mothers’ or his fathers’, the prince remained coy. Wiliam chipped in, joking that: “It’s become quite the thing in the house,’ pointing at his wife, adding: ‘She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.”

Speaking after their meeting, Commander Marlor said of George: “I get the impression he’s yet to choose a team. I asked him which position he plays but I don’t think he’s got one yet.”

“It is such an honour to have them all here today supporting the teams and a fantastic surprise to see George. The duchess was talking about how interested she is in the community game, which is so great to hear.”

George isn’t the only young royal with a budding passion for sport, according to Kate Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, were ‘all enjoying’ rugby, with Louis adopting a “kamikaze” style of play.

She went on to say that Louis had grown rather attached to the referee whistle and taken to bringing it with him to nursery.

Kate’s side came out victorious on Saturday, with England beating Wales 23-19.