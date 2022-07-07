Kate and William just made their first polo appearance of the year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She presented a very familiar face with first prize.

The royals are well known for loving a spot of polo and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no exception. Yesterday, Kate Middleton and Prince William made their first polo appearance of the year at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.

Wearing an elegant white Emilia Wickstead dress with black detailing and a pair of slingback Camilla Elphick shoes, the Duchess was spotted supporting her husband Prince William in the charity polo match.

According to Hello! magazine, the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup raised more than £1 million for ten charities, including Shout, London’s Air Ambulance and East Anglia Children’s Hospice.

The Duchess, who was accompanied by her assistant private secretary Natalie Barrows and equerry Rob Dixon, also took the Cambridge’s spaniel Orla along for the day out.

After watching her husband from the sidelines, the Duchess presented William’s winning team with the trophy. According to Hello!, the Duke of Cambridge was pretty wowed by the imitation Samurai warrior’s helmet trophy and received a sweet kiss on the cheek from his wife.

The Cambridges, who are usually pretty low key when it comes to PDAs, delighted royal fans with a series of loving gestures and were seen walking off with their arms around each other.

As well as presenting Prince William and his team with the winning trophy, the Duchess also handed out other awards and posed for photographs – including alongside the ‘best playing pony’. Yes, it’s really a thing.

It has been a busy week of sport for the royal couple, with the Duke and Duchess spending Tuesday court side at the Wimbledon Championships.

Watching the last British player left standing at the tournament, the couple witnessed a nerve-wracking match between Cameron Norrie and French tennis player David Goffin. Cameron – or Noz as he’s affectionately nicknamed – beat Goffin and will go head to head with six-time Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles semi-finals.

It is also expected that the Duchess will make another appearance at Wimbledon this weekend when the men’s and women’s finals are scheduled. Not only is Kate a keen tennis fan, she is also a royal patron of the event’s organising body, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.