Photographs of Prince William and Princess Kate’s New Puppies Are Going Viral

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world. And with Prince William and Princess Kate returning to the spotlight this year, following her cancer recovery, and Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at the forefront this summer, the Wales' never fail to make headlines.

That was no exception this weekend, as Prince William celebrated his 43rd birthday. And to mark the occasion, Princess Kate and the children paid tribute to the future King on social media.

"Happy birthday!," captioned the sweet photograph of Prince William in the garden surrounded by his cocker spaniel, Orla, and three new family members. "Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies! 🐾."

The sweet post has unsurprisingly gone viral - raking in hundreds of thousands of likes. And while fans and followers took to the comment section to wish Prince William a happy birthday, a lot of the messages centred around the Wales puppies.

"Orla and her adorable new puppies 😍," read one comment, while another posted: "Best photo ever surrounded by those beautiful puppies 🐶."

"What an adorable photo of your expanding family!," read another sweet message. "Have a wonderful time with your family and gorgeous Orla and the puppies. ❤️🥳."

It is not known when the puppies arrived, but Orla, the Wales family dog, has been on the scene for five years, making her first public appearance at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in 2022.

She is the Wales family's second dog, reportedly given to them by Kate's brother James Middleton, before their first dog Lupo tragically passed away in 2020.

"They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died," a source told The Mail on Sunday at the time. "It was hoped that the younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little bit more life and energy.

