It’s official: Kate Middleton and Prince William are moving to Windsor and George, Charlotte and Louis have a new school

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are some big changes ahead.

After months of speculation by royal commentators, fans and reporters, Kensington Palace have finally confirmed that a move is on the cards for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The royal couple, along with their three children, will be moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

But the changes don’t end there. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also moving schools and are set to start afresh at the Lambrook School in Berkshire in September.

The news comes as Kate Middleton, along with her youngest children: seven-year old Princess Charlotte and four-year-old Prince Louis, were spotted disembarking from an economy flight to Scotland. It’s believed that they were heading to Balmoral to spend time with the Queen and would be joining Prince William and Prince George, who had travelled separately from the trio.

In the statement released by Kensington Palace, the headmaster at Lambrook School, Jonathan Perry said he was “delighted” that the Cambridge children would joining the school and that he was looking forward to welcoming the family to the school community.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Rumours had been swirling for some time now that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were eyeing up a move away from central London and their Kensington Palace residence. Formerly, nine-year-old Prince George and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte were pupils at the Thomas’ Battersea prep school.

Reporting on the news, the BBC commented that friends of the royal couple had described the move as a ‘new chapter’ in ‘an attempt to ensure as normal an upbringing as possible for their three children.’