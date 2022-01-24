The Cambridge family has finally opened up about their new dog

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the past two years, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s the rumours around their relocation to the ‘Queen’s forgotten castle‘ in Windsor or Prince William’s recent words about a fourth baby, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

Recently, the family of five made headlines as it emerged that it was actually a family of six, with Prince William and Kate Middleton welcoming a four-legged companion, a new dog.

The Cambridges tragically lost their dog Lupo in November 2020, something that they opened up about in a rare candid post.

It was reported that Kate’s brother James Middleton gave the Cambridges an ‘adorable’ eight month old black puppy before Lupo died.

‘They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died,’ a source told The Mail on Sunday.

‘It was hoped that the younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little bit more life and energy.’

The Cambridge family has remained tight-lipped about their new dog, choosing not to announce the name or sex. That is however until this week, when Kate Middleton let a detail slip during a royal outing.

While meeting therapy dogs during a visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital, the Duchess revealed that their dog was a girl, announcing: ‘Our dog is going to be very upset. She’s going to be like, “Where have you been?”‘

Well, this is exciting.

It is still not known what the new Cambridge dog is called but we’re sure to find out soon!