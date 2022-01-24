Prince William opened up about the prospect of having another baby

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, making headlines on the regular, particularly over the past year with the Duke and Duchess’ roles elevated.

The Cambridge children make non stop news, from Princess Charlotte‘s signature sass and Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis‘ inability to social distance.

Rumours around another baby have been circulating the Duchess of Cambridge for years, with followers and fans constantly on baby watch, and this past week was no exception.

During a royal outing at Clitheroe Community Hospital, Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped to talk to members of the public, and Kate even got to meet and cradle a new-born baby.

Quick to make his opinions clear, Prince William joked to the parents ‘Don’t give my wife any more ideas’, before instructing Kate: ‘Don’t take her with you’.

This isn’t the first comment around a fourth Cambridge baby, with Kate Middleton addressing the reports a few years back during an official visit to Bradford. When asked if she would like to add to the Cambridge family, the Duchess replied: ‘I don’t think William wants any more.’

Will there be a fourth baby Cambridge? Only time will tell.