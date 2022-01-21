Sweet photographs of Prince William and Kate Middleton playing with a therapy dog are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It is of course the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who make the most headlines with their roles elevated due to their popularity, and this week was no exception.

The royal couple visited the Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire this week and their official visit involved a play session with the hospital’s therapy dogs.

‘At Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire today to meet with staff who work both in the hospital and across this rural community and hear about their experience of responding to COVID-19,’ the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted to Instagram yesterday. ‘Pressures across the local system have meant that teams here have felt the strain of the pandemic.’

The post continued: ‘Thankfully, @nhscharitiestogether has provided invaluable mental wellbeing support to staff throughout this period. As well as a staff wellbeing room, funding has provided two therapy dogs – six-year-old Jasper and Alfie, who is brand new to the team! To further help staff and volunteers across the NHS, visit @nhscharitiestogether’.

Well, this is lovely.