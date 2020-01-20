The cast of The Crown have weighed in on Harry and Meghan’s resignation

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in The Crown, has weighed in on the latest royal updates.

Words by Kate McCusker

Speaking at last night’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, The Crown actress Helena Bonham Carter has weighed in on Harry and Meghan’s decision to take a step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, calling the couple ‘masters of their own destiny.’

The BAFTA-winning actress, who plays Harry’s great-aunt Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama’s third season, was sympathetic to the couple’s historic decision.

She told the People, Entertainment Weekly and TNT live stream: ‘The world is their oyster and it will be interesting to see what they do. Now they are masters of their own destiny and good luck to them.’

Josh O’Connor, who plays Harry’s father, Prince Charles, in the show also weighed in on the much-debated royal drama, saying that he is hopeful for the couple’s future.

‘I imagine they could probably do anything. I’m sure they are very talented and can go off and do whatever they want. I hope so,’ he told reporters.

The cast of The Crown won big at last night’s starry award show, taking home the prize for the Best Ensemble in a TV Drama prize.

The actors’ comments come after Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Saturday that the couple will stop using their HRH titles and cease royal duties, including official military appointments, from the Spring.

Prince Harry spoke of the ‘leap of faith’ decision at a charity event in London last night, admitting that he and Meghan had hoped to continue serving the Queen on their own terms, without public funding. ‘Unfortunately that wasn’t possible,’ he conceded.

However, fans of The Crown were left disappointed when the show’s executive producer, Susie Mackie, said the Netflix drama was unlikely to depict any modern storylines, including the drama surrounding Harry and Meghan’s exit.

She told PA earlier this month: ‘I think we’ll probably…we won’t travel to the present day.

‘To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day.’

But with the award’s season success of the show, fans have some hope of the show continuing long enough to see Harry and Meghan’s story depicted on screen.