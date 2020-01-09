The Crown fans are unlikely to see the Harry and Meghan drama unfolding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to step down from royal duties on Wednesday (8th January). The shock decision reportedly wasn’t run by the Queen or Prince Charles before their statement was released, although over the past two days they had allegedly been in talks with aides and members of the royal family discussing their potential independence from the institution.

‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,’ they wrote.

They added that they aim to become financially independent, revealing that they intend to ‘earn a professional income… working externally.’

Many fans of popular Netflix drama, The Crown, are hopeful that the show will document the explosive news. So far, it has covered a number of controversial royal moments, and the upcoming fourth season will introduce Princess Diana to the cast. It is expected to delve into her relationship with Prince Charles, as well as adding Margaret Thatcher to the mix.

However, executive producer, Susie Mackie, has disappointed fans by revealing that it’s unlikely The Crown will show any modern day storylines.

She told PA: ‘I think we’ll probably…we won’t travel to the present day.

‘To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day.’

Sad.