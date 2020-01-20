The SAG Awards plant-based menu made history last night

Here's everything you need to know about it...

Last night saw the 2020 Screen Actors Guild awards, held this year at LA’s Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. And with nominees from Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger, the night promised to be one of the most memorable yet.

From Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s reunion to the political stands, this year’s SAG Awards made non-stop news, but one of the most talked-about elements of the event was the menu.

Yes, really.

This year’s SAGs followed the 2020 award season trend, going historic with their menu, serving up a plant-based spread.

‘As part of the show’s long-standing commitment to sustainable practices, the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will feature a plant-based menu at its ceremony on Sunday, January 19th,’ it was announced in a statement ahead of the ceremony.

But what did the menu actually entail?

There was a choice of three entrees for attendees at the SAGs:

Romano Bean Salad with Arugula, Nicoise olives, shaved baby peppers and sweet onion vinaigrette

Paella rice salad with squash, Tuscan kale and Piquillo peppers

Charred Harissa glazed baby carrots, little gem lettuce, pita croutons and sumac

What did the guests think of the vegan menu? Well, we haven’t heard any complaints. In fact, everyone has been praising the award ceremony for making history.

If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to make ourselves this menu pronto.