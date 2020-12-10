The Queen had a very sweet reaction to Zara Tindall’s baby news

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are the most talked-about family in the world, with the millennial royals, from Prince Harry and Prince William to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, making news in particular.

Yes, from televised weddings to royal babies, these millennial royals are all anyone can talk about.

This week, it was Zara and Mike Tindall in particular that made news as it was revealed that the couple were expecting their third baby together.

Mike announced the news on a podcast that he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, telling his fellow presenters: ‘It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.’

He even went on to add: ‘I’d like a boy this time, I’ve got two girls, I would like a boy. I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy.’

The couple’s previous pregnancies have been announced by Buckingham Palace, so this is definitely a break from tradition.

The Queen has since reacted very sweetly, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announcing on her behalf: ‘Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted.’

Huge congratulations to Zara and Mike on their future arrival.