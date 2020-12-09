This royal baby news is about to make your day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are the most talked-about family in the world, with the millennial royals making news in particular, from weddings to royal babies.

This year has been all about Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank in early 2021.

Today however it was announced that there was some new royal baby news, this time coming from Zara and Mike Tindall.

Mike announced the news on a podcast that he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, telling his fellow presenters: ‘It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.’

He even went on to add: ‘I’d like a boy this time, I’ve got two girls, I would like a boy. I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy.’

The couple’s previous pregnancies have been announced by Buckingham Palace, so this is definitely a break from tradition, but a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has since stated: ‘Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted.’

The couple already share two daughters, Mia and Lena Elizabeth. The future arrival, like their sisters, won’t have a royal title.

Huge congratulations to Zara and Mike on their future arrival.