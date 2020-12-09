The Queen’s head housekeeper has resigned amid royal Christmas bubble drama

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with people across the world having to adapt their plans for, well… the whole year.

Yes, COVID-19 is affecting everyone’s Christmas plans, and not exempt from this are the royal family.

The Windsors are known for their big family Christmases at Sandringham, with their traditions including a walk to church with all the extended relatives, joke Christmas present exchanges and of course the annual Christmas dinner weigh-in.

Yes, the royal family guests are weighed before and after their Christmas lunch on antique scales to ensure that they have been fed enough on turkey, shrimp and lobster.

This year, there are obvious concerns on how the pandemic will affect the festivities, with it even reported that at one point there was a ‘staff revolt’.

According to reports, The Queen and Prince Philip have had some drama around isolating in Sandringham over the festivities with royal correspondent Richard Palmer reporting that there has actually been a ‘staff revolt over attempts to make them isolate from their families’. This is something that the royal expert explained the Queen is ‘furious’ about.

Now, it has been reported that the Queen’s head housekeeper has resigned, amid the royal bubble drama.

According to The Sun, Patricia Earl, the Queen’s head housekeeper of 32 years was reportedly left ’embarrassed after some servants refused to COVID bubble for four weeks over the festive period so that the Queen and Prince Philip would be able to stay there safely.’

The Queen is now reported to be spending Christmas in Windsor Castle for the first time in 33 years.

Patricia Earl has also since reportedly chosen to leave her royal post, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson reporting that ‘This was a completely amicable departure.’

It’s too early to tell how the other plans will be affected just yet, but we hope the royals have a very happy Christmas, whatever their plans.