Princess Charlotte has a very special connection to her teacher

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton certainly spend the most time in front of the cameras, but it is the Cambridge children that get the most attention from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling.

This week however, it was all about Princess Charlotte, with the Queen of sass known to be one of the most popular members of the royal family.

It wasn’t her shared name with Pippa Middleton or her reported love of being a princess that got the world talking this week though, with the focus instead being on her return to school.

The Cambridge children returned to Thomas’s Battersea school this month, something that might mean more to Princess Charlotte than other students, with the miniature royal having a very special connection to her teacher.

Yes, really. Princess Charlotte’s school teacher Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe is now essentially her Godmother, marrying her Godfather Thomas van Straubenzee earlier this year.

According to The Sunday Times, the couple were reportedly set to wed in April, with Princess Charlotte originally set to play bridesmaid, with her father Prince William asked to be an usher. Due to the coronavirus outbreak however, they instead chose to tie the knot in a small ceremony at the Chelsea Old Church in late July.

If this wasn’t exciting enough for the Cambridge family, Thomas van Straubenzee and Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe are also expecting a child together, so there will soon be a playmate for George, Charlotte and Louis.

This is lovely.