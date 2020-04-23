The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released Prince Louis’ sweet birthday portraits

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

The Cambridges made news today as they celebrated Prince Louis’ second birthday.

As with all their children, Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the occasion by uploading a series of birthday portrait photographs of their son, taken by Kate herself.

‘Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday!,’ the couple captioned a series of snaps of the miniature royal painting rainbows yesterday. ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new images of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April.’

After raking in over a million likes, the Cambridge couple posted another birthday tribute to their son, a hilarious Instagram vs Reality shot of Prince Louis covering his face with paint.

‘Instagram vs Reality. Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday!’ read the caption. ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April.’

Happy birthday Prince Louis!