Prince William and Kate Middleton recall the hilarious way Prince Louis interrupts their zoom calls

This is hilarious.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, people are having to find other means of communication, with even royal family members having to follow suit.

The Queen has aired a speech from self-isolation in Windsor Castle, Sophie Wessex has been taking part in royal engagements over Skype and Prince Harry has been video calling from over in California.

It is the Cambridge family however who have been making the most news, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge temporarily relocating their family to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Since relocating, the couple have made surprise video calls to the NHS and teachers and school children at Casterton Primary Academy. Not to mention, the family of five have also been catching up with loved ones over video call.

During a recent interview with the BBC however, the Duke and Duchess opened up about their most common distraction when it comes to video calling and it’s extremely relatable.

While recalling the problem in the interview, Kate told William: ‘I think your father and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a two-year-old.’

Going on to explain Prince Louis’ interruptions, William continued: ‘For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button.’

