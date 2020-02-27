Prince Harry tells a crowd, please ‘just call me Harry’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie, returning in the next weeks to carry out their final duties as senior royal family members.

While the couple will reportedly retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it has been announced that they will lose their royal status and the right to use their current brand name, Sussex Royal.

The question on everyone’s mind now is how to address the couple, something Prince Harry addressed at an official event this week.

While speaking at a tourism in Edinburgh, the 35-year-old reportedly told the crowd, ‘Just call me Harry’.

This was reinforced by the host of the Travalyst event, Ayesha Hazarika, who told the Edinburgh audience: ‘He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry’.

Well, that’s that.