This is how much money Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could reportedly make per Instagram post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’. Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie, returning in the next weeks to carry out their final duties as senior royal family members.

While the couple will reportedly retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it has been announced that they will lose their royal status and the right to use their current brand name, Sussex Royal.

There is no word yet as to what the Sussexes will be changing their family brand name to, but it definitely doesn’t seem to be damaging their Instagram money-making prospects.

According to Inzpire.me, an influencer marketing platform and The Sun, the Sussex Royal Instagram account (boasting over 11 million followers) could be extremely lucrative, with predictions that Harry and Meghan could make up to £85k per sponsored post.

There are multiple money-making routes that Harry and Meghan can go down though, from book deals to keynote speeches. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.