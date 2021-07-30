Baby Lilibet Diana has just received some very exciting news

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines last month as they announced the news that they had welcomed their baby daughter.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read a statement from the now family of four.

‘On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,’ the Sussex couple announced in a personal statement on their Archewell website. ‘She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

‘Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.’

Since the announcement of Lili’s arrival, the royal family appears to have extended an olive branch to the Sussex couple, posting messages and reportedly sending gifts.

This week, Lilibet made news as she was officially added to the line of succession.

Lilibet is now eighth in line to the throne, sitting just below her brother Archie who is seventh in line.

