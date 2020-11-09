Here’s why Kate Middleton didn’t stand with the Queen for Remembrance Sunday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, and following the three-month enforced self-isolation earlier this year, the UK government has instating a second 4-week lockdown. Running from Thursday 5 November to Wednesday 2 December, the precautionary guidelines are in place to control the outbreak.

And just like last time, royal family members are not exempt.

The Mountbatten-Windsors did make an exception over the weekend however, coming out in force to mark Remembrance Day.

The royal family usually honours the day (11 November) by joining political leaders, World War veterans and members of the Armed Forces for a service and a wreath laying at the foot of the Cenotaph memorial.

This year however, as with all proceedings, the event was scaled-back with social distancing rules in place.

While the Queen travelled down to Buckingham Palace for the event and joined royal family members as usual to watch the proceedings from a Buckingham Palace balcony, people were surprised that she wasn’t standing next to the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall as usual.

Usually the monarch stands in between the Duchesses, but this weekend due to social distancing, there were only two people allowed on each balcony, spaced two metres apart.

The Queen stood next to her lady-in-waiting Mrs Susan Rhodes and Kate shared a balcony with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Another change to the proceedings was that the Queen did not lay the wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph memorial as usual. This was instead done by Prince Charles in her place.

Remembrance Day is on 11 November.