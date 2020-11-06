How Kate Middleton goes against ‘royal traditions’ when it comes to parenting

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are one of the most relatable royal couples, often giving the world insight into life behind closed doors. Whether it’s their usual takeaway order or Prince George’s favourite Disney film, many royal fans love to learn more about the Cambridges.

They also often talk about how they parent their three children, revealing that they use the ‘chat sofa’ to discipline their little ones and Kate reportedly employs a ‘hands-off’ attitude.

It is also believed that the Duchess of Cambridge has gone against royal tradition in a number of other ways, too.

Parenting Expert, Mariyah Hafesji spoke to Express.co.uk about how Kate’s parenting differs from the royals before her, noting that she is ‘not shy of laughing, grinning, and dancing with her family at royal appearances’ which is unusual for members of the family.

Instead, she acts naturally around her sons and daughter and encourages their independence.

Ms Hafesji says: ‘Having warm contact with children, like Kate does, is a parenting technique that is hugely beneficial for a child’s development as it is proven to encourage them to use the ‘social’ part of their own brain.

‘When out in public together, she is always close by to George, Charlotte and Louis, making sure to give them space whilst also reassuring them that she is on hand.

‘Despite being surrounded by cameras and press, she is always watching her children and if they become distressed or in-need, she often kneels by their side to reassure them.’

Bending to George, Charlotte and Louis’ level is reportedly a way of reassuring her children, with Ms Hafesji adding: ‘This is a trait that has been unheard of with previous royal parents, which shows she is parenting by her own style and is moving away from royal traditions.

‘Similarly, she rarely parts from her children in public. She doesn’t walk ahead of them or stand separately to them, again displaying that they are a priority in her life. This type of parenting fosters self-esteem while encouraging them to communicate clearly.’

How lovely.