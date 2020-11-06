Camilla’s latest outfit honours her late father

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A new official portrait of Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall taken by royal favourite Chris Jackson has been released.

It celebrates her appointment as the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, which was transferred over to her from The Duke of Edinburgh.

The picture shows a smiling Camilla wearing a formal black jacket with velvet collar, and wearing layered necklaces as well as a diamond brooch.

As with most pieces of jewellery in the royal family, the latter has a special significance to The Duchess, as it honours her late father.

It was commissioned by the Rifles Reginment and depicts the silver Bugle Horn, which every Rifleman wears as their cap badge.

The instrument has been used since the early 1800s to pass orders along the battlefield ranks of the light infantry and Rifle regiments, as it was light and carried sound well.

Her late father Major Bruce Shand was the one who taught Camilla the symbol behind the instrument.

She wrote alongside the portrait, ‘Riflemen, with the rest of our nation, I am profoundly in your debt for all that you do, especially during these troubled times. Continue to uphold those qualities of discipline, courage and sense of humor that my father spoke of and be proud of all that you represent.

‘Wherever you may be viewing this message, on operations in Afghanistan, deployed to Estonia, on exercise in the U.K. or indeed, enjoying some much-deserved leave, thank you from the bottom of my heart’.