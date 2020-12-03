Kate Middleton and Prince William are unlikely be included in the Queen’s Christmas bubble

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with people across the world having to adapt their plans for, well… the whole year.

Yes, COVID-19 is affecting everyone’s Christmas plans, and not exempt from this are the royal family.

The Windsors are known for their big family Christmases at Sandringham, with their traditions including a walk to church with all the extended relatives, joke Christmas present exchanges and of course the annual Christmas dinner weigh-in.

Yes, the royal family guests are weighed before and after their Christmas lunch on antique scales to ensure that they have been fed enough on turkey, shrimp and lobster.

This year, there are obvious concerns on how the pandemic will affect the festivities. So, how will the royal family actually be celebrating?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be unable to spend Christmas in the UK due to the travelling restrictions, so the celebrations will already be missing the Sussex family.

And for the Mountbatten-Windsors in the UK, they like all of us will be following restrictions, meaning that three families can ‘bubble’ together over the festive period. And according to reports, the Cambridges will not be included in the Queen’s bubble.

It’s not down to bad blood however. It appears that Kate and Wills might not make the cut because of the risk of exposing the Queen to school-age children amid the pandemic.

‘They will sort it out between them. It will be about what’s practical,’ a source explained to the Daily Telegraph, via The Mirror.

It is too early to tell who has been included in the Queen’s bubble just yet, but it is thought that the royals will be forced to miss the festive service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

We hope the royals have a very happy Christmas, whatever their plans.