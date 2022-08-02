Kate Middleton’s parenting admission about Prince Louis is extremely relatable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

And this past few years, we’ve only seen more of her, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s role elevated due to her popularity and professionalism.

Kate has gained the most respect for her candid words about motherhood, speaking out in multiple speeches and podcasts about her struggles, not to mention opening up to the public on the regular – a real royal first.

This week, it was a relatable parenting admission that got the world talking about the mother of three, as Kate told members of the public that she still sees Prince Louis as a baby.

Yes, the miniature royal may be four-years-old but the Duchess, like many parents, still sees her youngest child as a new-born.

During a recent visit to Little Village in Brent, Kate reportedly referred to her youngest as “my baby”.

“I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now,” the 40-year-old explained, according to People.

While this is a sweet problem to have, Kate has also been open in the past about more difficult parenting struggles, with the Duchess known to be an advocate for mothers’ mental health.

“Becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience”, the Duchess announced in 2017. “However, at times it has also been a huge challenge – even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not.”

She continued: “Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost. And yet there is no rule book, no right or wrong – you just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family.

“For many mothers, myself included, this can, at times lead to lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance” she explained, before emphasising “It’s right to talk about motherhood as a wonderful thing, but we also need to talk about its stresses and strains. It’s OK not to find it easy. Asking for help should not be seen as a sign of weakness. If any of us caught a fever during pregnancy, we would seek advice and support from a doctor. Getting help with our mental health is no different – our children need us to look after ourselves and get the support we need.”

