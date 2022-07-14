Kate Middleton has revealed that Prince Louis loves this sport

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Like mother, like son.

The Duchess of Cambridge‘s love of sport is well known. Running, rowing, cycling, swimming, diving and yoga are just some of the activities she’s rumoured to enjoy. And as well as being the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate Middleton is a keen tennis player herself.

This love for picking up a tennis racket seems to have been passed down to her children too, even the youngest, Prince Louis According to The Mirror newspaper, the Duchess revealed that four-year-old has followed in the footsteps of his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as his mum, by learning how to play tennis.

While chatting to Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, Kate was asked if Prince George plays tennis. According to The Mirror, the Duchess responded by saying: “George is playing. They’re all playing, even Louis who’s four. They’re all keen.”

Kate has previously been spotted at exclusive sports club, The Hurlingham Club, playing tennis with her children and last year she even showed off her skills with a racket to US open winner, Emma Raducanu when the pair played doubles.

At the event at the National Tennis Centre in south west London, the tennis star praised Kate’s skills, saying she was “very, very impressed” and that “her forehand is incredible.”

Following the event, in which the Kate also met with teenagers from across the UK as part of the LTA Youth Program, the Duchess’ office said: “Her Royal Highness is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport.”

As well as being passionate about getting youngsters into the sport, the Duchess of Cambridge is also known for being an excitable tennis fan (there are many pics out of there of the incredible expressions Kate has pulled watching matches at Wimbledon).

Following Raducanu’s landmark win against Leylah Fernandez at the U.S. Open in New York earlier last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were quick to send their congratulations to the athlete, writing on Twitter:

“Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you.”