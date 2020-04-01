Here’s why Kate Middleton has removed her engagement ring in Norfolk

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken. Few are exempt from these – with even members of the royal family following suit.

Royal events have been cancelled and royal family members have been escaping London for the countryside to isolate there.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spending alone time with baby Archie in California.

Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.

It is the Cambridge family that has been making the most news however, from the closure of George and Charlotte’s school Thomas’s Battersea, to their temporary move to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been isolating in Norfolk with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the family reported to be making the most of the outdoors.

One particular photograph of the Cambridges got the world talking as Kate was spotted without her solitaire sapphire sparkler of an engagement ring.

Followers needn’t have been concerned however with the reason reportedly being to allow for more effective hand washing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s hoping to more updates from Norfolk!

