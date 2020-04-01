Here’s why Kate Middleton has removed her engagement ring in Norfolk

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken. Few are exempt from these – with even members of the royal family following suit.

Royal events have been cancelled and royal family members have been escaping London for the countryside to isolate there.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spending alone time with baby Archie in California.

It is the Cambridge family that has been making the most news however, from the closure of George and Charlotte’s school Thomas’s Battersea, to their temporary move to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been isolating in Norfolk with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the family reported to be making the most of the outdoors.

One particular photograph of the Cambridges got the world talking as Kate was spotted without her solitaire sapphire sparkler of an engagement ring.

Followers needn’t have been concerned however with the reason reportedly being to allow for more effective hand washing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s hoping to more updates from Norfolk!