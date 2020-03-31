The Cambridge children’s favourite part of their Norfolk home is exactly what you would expect

And it's lovely.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken, with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and the Cambridges have moved to Norfolk.

Yes, really. The family of five have moved from their Kensington Palace home following the closure of George and Charlotte’s school, Thomas’s Battersea, to their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall,

The Cambridges reportedly left for Anmer Hall on Saturday, and will remain there for the foreseeable future.

This, according to sources, is a welcome treat for the Cambridge children, who are said to love the country home. And they reportedly have a top favourite part – the spacious gardens.

‘George, Charlotte and Louis are now relishing their freedom in the spacious gardens of Anmer Hall,’ a source told The Sun. ‘Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted. Birdwatching with binoculars is another favourite of the kids.’

Well, that sounds lovely.

Here’s hoping for regular updates from Norfolk!