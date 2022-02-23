Kate Middleton’s comments about wanting another baby are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, making headlines on the regular, particularly over the past year with the Duke and Duchess’ roles elevated.

The Cambridge children make non stop news, from Princess Charlotte‘s signature sass and Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis‘ inability to social distance.

Rumours around another baby have been circulating the Duchess of Cambridge for years, with followers and fans constantly on baby watch, and this past week was no exception.

During a royal outing in Copenhagen, the Duchess opened up about how broody she gets when she meets babies on official outings.

‘It makes me very broody,’ the Duchess admitted to a member of the public about regularly meeting young children as part of her job. ‘William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, “Let’s have another one.”‘

Prince William himself made this clear during a royal outing at Clitheroe Community Hospital earlier this month. As he and the Duchess stopped to talk to members of the public, Kate got to meet and cradle a new-born baby.

Quick to make his opinions clear, Prince William joked to the parents ‘Don’t give my wife any more ideas’, before instructing Kate: ‘Don’t take her with you’.

Will there be a fourth baby Cambridge? Only time will tell.