Here’s why Prince Louis hasn’t reached a very important milestone

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

The Cambridges made news earlier this year as they celebrated Prince Louis’ second birthday, marking the occasion with a series of birthday portrait photographs of their son.

The sweet snaps prompted fans to voice their excitement at seeing Prince Louis out and about again after lockdown, and international fans to question whether they ever had.

It emerged that Prince Louis, unlike his siblings, has never passed one significant royal milestone – taking part in his first royal tour.

The two-year-old has made appearances at official events in England, but is yet to travel overseas with his family on official business.

While this may seem normal for a two-year-old, his siblings had already both undertaken royal tours by his age, with Prince George travelling to Australia and New Zealand and Princess Charlotte jetting off to Canada.

The coronavirus pandemic is undoubtedly one of the reasons preventing Prince Louis from taking part in overseas tours just yet, but we’re sure when he does it will be worth the wait!