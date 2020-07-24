How Princess Charlotte shows that she’s a very independent little royal

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are very popular with royal fans. Whether it’s Louis’ first words or Charlotte’s favourite snack, many love to hear details of their lives behind closed doors.

And it seems that Charlotte is a very independent little royal compared to her brothers.

The little princess is said to be very happy to pick the perfect outfits, whether she’s going for breakfast or playing outdoors with her siblings.

A source told The Sun: ‘Both George and Charlotte are given options. They dress themselves from a selection for that morning, but their clothes tend to get changed at least once a day.

‘Charlotte seems to have more definite ideas about how she will look each morning, but will change into something else dependent on the weather or her sporting activities.’

But her brothers, seven year old George and two year old Louis, are less inclined inclined to dress for the weather or outdoor games.

The source added: ‘Both George and Louis, two, do not seem to notice changes in weather or temperature – they just get wet and muddy and carry on.’

The Cambridge children are said to enjoy their lives at Anmer Hall, where they enjoy lots of outdoor activities like playing in the garden and climbing trees.

The insider explained: ‘George is more of a jeans boy rather than chinos and belts. His thick mop of hair is mostly unruly.

‘Louis’ hair is often paint splattered, so he has to be kept away from the indoor furniture.

‘Charlotte loves trendy denim dungarees, sawn off at the knees for ease of tree climbing. She loves a soft jumper too – all long sleeved in a palette of stone, pebble, grey or various Oxford and Cambridge blues.’

Kate and William like to dress their children more formally for official outings, with the source adding: ‘If a charity food delivery is on the Cambridge agenda, the children will be cleaned up, hair washed and arrive looking more polished.’

What style savvy little royals!