Was Prince Louis’s birthday outfit a sweet tribute to his dad?

Today marks Prince Louis’ second birthday, and for the occasion Kensington Palace has released a series of adorable portraits, and as is custom, they have been taken by his mother Kate Middleton.

The series of pictures shows the toddler smiling at the camera, waving his hands that are covered in rainbow paint, as he was clearly making his own rainbow of hope art – a sweet tribute during these tough times.

In terms of outfits, the little Prince is wearing a checked shirt, and whether by pure coincidence or not, it looks like a cute nod to his father.

Prince William is quite fond of checked shirts you see, and he wore a remarkably similar one on his tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014.

He was snapped holding a baby Prince George at the Sydney zoo, in a virtually identical blue checked shirt.

It wouldn’t be the first time the royal children have dressed like their dad, as a toddler Prince George once wore a white and red outfit that had belonged to Prince William and then Prince Harry.