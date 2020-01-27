Why Lady Gaga skipped the Grammy Awards for the first time in 5 years

A listers from across the globe gathered in Los Angeles last night for the 62nd Grammy Awards and everyone from Lizzo to Lewis Capaldi attended one of the biggest nights on the musical calendar.

Ariana Grande stole the show in an enormous (and amazing) grey tulle gown, having the sweetest reaction to Billie Eilish’s Best Album win. Lizzo’s performance left us with actual chills.

But one person who was notably absent was Lady Gaga. Last year, she absolutely dominated awards season – largely thanks to her endless nominations for A Star Is Born – but many fans have noticed that she has been a lot quieter than usual.

In fact, it’s the first time in five years that Gaga hasn’t turned up to the Grammy Awards.

So where was she last night as the rest of LA’s elite gathered at the Staples Center?

This weekend, she tweeted about her performance for the Super Saturday Night, a pre-Super Bowl event, which takes place on 1st February. With just a few days until the big day, it’s likely that Gaga was having the night off of red carpets to rest or practice for the show in Miami, Florida.

She wasn’t the only celeb who decided not to head to bash, with Taylor Swift also giving it a miss this year.