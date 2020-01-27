Ariana Grande’s reaction to Grammy Awards snub is absolutely priceless

As the Grammy Awards 2020 kicked off in Los Angeles, the stars were out in force – everyone from Lewis Capaldi to Lizzo walked the red carpet and settled themselves in for a night of heartfelt speeches and incredible performances.

But if there was one person who absolutely won the Grammy’s this year, it was Ariana Grande.

Before the show even got underway, the singer made an entrance in an enormous grey blue tulle dress by Giambattista Valli with matching elbow-length gloves – and it was an actual dream. Twitter users collectively lost it, with one fan writing: ‘At this point, she already won the night. Regardless of awards. Period.’

However, it’s a sweet moment between the Thank U, Next singer and Billie Eilish that has everybody talking.

Billie took home an impressive five gongs, including the Album of The Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go.

Standing on stage with her brother and collaborator Finneas, the 18-year-old decided to dedicate her acceptance speech to Ari.

‘Let me just say I think Ariana deserves this,’ she said.

‘Thank U Next got me through some shit. I think it deserves more than anything in the world, I love you so much. I’m not going to waste your time, I’m really not.’

In response, Ariana did this:

Amazing.

It’s not the first time that an artist has devoted their Album of the Year Grammy speech to another – back in 2017, Adele’s win for 25 was dedicated to Beyoncé, and she told the crowd: ‘I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé.

‘And this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental, Beyoncé, so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see. And we appreciate that, and all us artists here adore you.

‘You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel—the way that you make my black friends feel—is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you, I always have, and I always will.’

Yes, Queens!