Here’s why the Cambridges don’t stay with the Queen when they visit Balmoral

And it all makes sense.

While the Queen and Prince Philip have spent most of the year isolated to Windsor Castle, they have recently relocated to their summer home in Balmoral, Scotland, with their two dorgis.

Since their arrival, the Queen and Prince Philip have welcomed a series of family guests, from the Wessexes and Princess Eugenie to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The most recent special guests at Balmoral were the Cambridges, as Prince William and Kate Middleton took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Scotland for a special holiday before returning to school.

The Cambridge family made news however as it was reported that they didn’t actually stay with the Queen during their holiday, and on closer inspection, it appears that they rarely do.

Why? Because they have their own property on the Balmoral estate.

Yes, really.

While the Duke and Duchess have Kensington Palace and their Anmer Hall home, they also have a third royal residence in Balmoral, Tam-Na-Ghar.

The three-bedroom cottage was a gift to Prince William from the Queen Mother and according to friends, the couple has reportedly revealed that they had some of their happiest times there.

That way, the family of five can live in their own property but see their relatives everyday.

Here’s hoping the Cambridges had a nice summer holiday!