Kate Middleton was left ‘overwhelmed’ by the reaction to her lockdown project

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her photography talents, breaking royal tradition to take her own children’s official portraits, and made the patron of the Royal Photographic Society.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Kate started a photography project during lockdown.

The #HoldStill2020 project, launched in May, was a competition with the National Portrait Gallery, open to all. Entrants were asked to submit an image of their experience of lockdown, and have the chance to be one of 100 photographs on display in a virtual exhibition hosted by the National Portrait Gallery for people all around the world to see.

‘Handpicked by The Duchess of Cambridge, we are sharing images from across the UK that have inspired the #HoldStill2020 project with @NationalPortraitGallery,’ read a caption on the Kensington Royal account.

‘We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.’

The Duchess of Cambridge said of the project: ‘Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.’

As the winners of the project were revealed, Kate made news once more as she explained that she had been overwhelmed by the public’s reaction to her project.

‘I’ve been so overwhelmed by the public’s response to Hold Still, the quality of the images has been extraordinary, and the poignancy and the stories behind the images have been equally as moving as well,’ the Duchess explained in a statement.

‘So I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part. And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.’

