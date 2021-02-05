Royal friends reveal what the Cambridge children are really like behind closed doors

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

It was Prince George that got the world talking recently however, as his godmother Julia Samuel explained what the miniature royal is really like behind closed doors.

‘He is amazing,’ the 61-year-old explained during an appearance on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast. ‘He’s funny and feisty and cheeky and God [Diana] would have loved him so much.’

She added: ‘That is heartbreaking for all of them.’

Then going on to speak about a hilarious tradition that she does to pay tribute to her close friend, Princess Diana, Julia explained how she likes to buy George the most inconvenient gifts for his parents.

‘So I do to George what [Diana] did to us,’ she explained. ‘Which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making.’

Well, that’s lovely.