The Queen shared some never-before-seen throwback photographs to mark Prince Philip’s birthday

Prince Philip celebrated his birthday this week, with the Duke of Edinburgh turning the grand old age of 99-years-old.

Despite entering into his 100th year, the celebrations are said to have been very ‘low key’, with the traditional gun salute cancelled and coronavirus restrictions prohibiting him from seeing his family members.

It is thought instead that Prince Philip celebrated with his loved ones virtually, with many Mountbatten-Windsors sharing sweet tributes to the Royal and the Sussex family reported to have had a sweet phone call from Los Angeles.

It was the Queen’s celebrations for her husband that unsurprisingly made the most news, as the monarch shared a series of rare never before seen photographs from her family album.

‘Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy birthday!,’ read the caption alongside a sweet series of photographs spanning Prince Philip’s life. ‘His Royal Highness turns 99 today and will spend the day with The Queen at Windsor.’

The Queen also shared a new photograph of the couple in their Windsor Castle home to the Royal Family Instagram account to mark the occasion, captioning the snap:

‘This new photograph of The Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen was taken last week in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle to mark His Royal Highness’s 99th birthday tomorrow.’

Happy Birthday to Prince Philip!