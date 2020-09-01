Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken their children on a very special trip before school starts

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with the pandemic confining us to our homes and imposing social distancing rules on how we work and socialise.

Even the royal family is having to follow suit, with the Queen and Prince Philip isolated to Windsor Castle since lockdown began, only relocating to Balmoral, Scotland for their summer holiday last month with their dorgis.

Since their arrival, the Queen and Prince Philip have welcomed a series of family guests, from the Wessexes to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who have been based nearby since lockdown began.

This past week, the special guests at Balmoral were the Cambridges, as Prince William and Kate Middleton took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Scotland for a special holiday before returning to school.

This report was confirmed by The Sun, who claimed that the family of five had spent time with the Queen while outside on the royal estate.

This comes after several summer trips for the Cambridges, from a family holiday in Tresco, on the Isles of Scilly, to a recent day out pottery painting at Burnham Market.

The Cambridge children are now set to return to school, with Prince George entering year three and Princess Charlotte entering year one when Thomas’s Battersea opens its doors this month.

Here’s hoping the Cambridges had a nice summer holiday!