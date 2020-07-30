The Queen is going to be particularly ‘upset’ about Meghan and Harry’s new biography

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

They went on to lose their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are spending some time as a family of three.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has made non-stop news, from their A-list neighbours and Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish to their recent volunteer work.

It was their new biography, Finding Freedom, that got the world talking the most however, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new release revealed multiple royal family secrets.

This is something that the royal family is said to be unhappy with, especially (according to reports) the Queen.

‘It’s going to open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on,’ a source told Vanity Fair. ‘I think the person who will be most upset about it all is the Queen.’

And the Queen wasn’t the only one, with Meghan’s father Thomas Markle also said to be unimpressed.

Accusing his daughter of ‘whining’, Thomas Markle told The Sun: ‘This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet commented.