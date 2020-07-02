Meghan Markle just surprised a group of workers with her ‘perfect’ Spanish

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

It wasn’t their losing of their HRH titles or their loss of the Sussex Royal brand that made the most news however. Instead, it was their big move, with the couple relocating across the pond.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie moved to Canada after the announcement and have since set up camp in Los Angeles, California, where they are currently observing the quarantine as a family of three.

The Sussex family are still renting at this point while they look for a permanent LA home, with the couple currently staying in actor Tyler Perry’s property.

It wasn’t the pricey property, their A-list neighbours or the recent security issues that made the most news last week. Instead, it was their charity work, with photographs of Harry and Meghan volunteering with former gang members at an LA bakery going viral.

The photographs released on social media show the Duke and Duchess helping to prepare food for vulnerable members of the community.

The most buzz from the day came from Meghan herself, as onlookers explained that the Duchess of Sussex stunned them with her ‘perfect’ Spanish.

‘She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,’ the organisation’s founder, Father Greg Boyle, explained to People. ‘She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation – and it was very good.’

‘Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday!,’ Homeboy Industries posted to their social media channels alongside a series of sweet photographs. ‘Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic.’

The post continued: ‘For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration. Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion.

‘If you’d like to help provide second chances to brave men and women and their families, visit our website and stand with us at the link in our bio.’

Keep up the good work Harry and Meghan!