Royal men across the world are standing up for their wives following Prince Harry’s example

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

The decision came after the couple, particularly Meghan, was made victim to an endless stream of bullying, with Prince Harry explaining the decision with the statement, ‘there really was no other option’.

When announcing legal action against selected tabloids last year, he announced: ‘I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces’.

‘There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t live in a world where there is no accountability for this.’

It seems that Prince Harry’s willingness to defend his wife is something that is spreading, with increasing numbers of royal men standing up publicly for their wives, following Harry’s example.

The most recent royal to take a stand was Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, who like Harry, recently defended his wife against ‘unfair attacks’.

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa was the centre of criticism following claims that she had created ‘a hostile working environment’ for her staff.

Following the recent times, the Grand Duke wrote an emotional personal statement from Switzerland, defending his wife.

‘As we await publication of the report, and indeed throughout this process, articles have appeared in the media making unfair accusations against my wife, the mother of our five children and a devoted grandmother,’ he announced in a statement. ‘This is taking its toll on my whole family.’

He continued: ‘Why attack a woman? A woman who speaks up for other women? A woman who is not even being given the right to defend herself?’

Has prince Harry started a royal movement? It certainly looks like it.