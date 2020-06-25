Prince William ‘is tired and done with the drama surrounding him and Prince Harry’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals. And according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now put under pressure, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be feeling the pressure more than most, with Us Weekly reporting earlier this year that Kate has been ‘in a panic and has been have bouts of anxiety’ since the split.

Unsurprisingly, this went on to resurge all of the speculation of fallouts and feuds with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The former Fab Four have been the subject of ongoing rumours of fallouts ever since they split their households, but according to recent sources, they are putting the past behind them, with Prince William reportedly tired of the drama.

‘William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,’ a source explained via Us Weekly. ‘Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.’

The source went on to explain that the brothers ‘need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out.’

‘There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. ‘They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.’

She continued: ‘I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past. The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives and the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss [having] Harry around and part of their lives.’

