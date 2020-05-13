Prince Harry and Prince William are ‘back in touch on the phone and via video calls’

‘I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal roles, lost their HRH titles and relocated to California with their son Archie.

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals. And according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now put under pressure, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be feeling the pressure more than most, with Us Weekly reporting earlier this year that Kate has been ‘in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety’ since the split.

Unsurprisingly, this went on to resurge all of the speculation of fallouts and feuds with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The former Fab four have been the subject of ongoing rumours of fallouts ever since they split their households, but according to recent sources, Prince William and Prince Harry are back in touch.

‘There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight. ‘They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.’

She continued: ‘I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past. The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives and the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss [having] Harry around and part of their lives.’

This comes after the news that the brothers were putting the past behind them after the royal resignation, with Prince William apparently reaching out to his younger brother.

According to sources, via The Sunday Times and The Express, Prince William along with his father Prince Charles has been ‘reaching out’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They are reportedly providing ‘love and affection on standby’ and are making contingency plans in case the Sussex family wants to return.

Another source later added via Entertainment Tonight Online that the two brothers are ‘talking more’ and are ‘on better footing’.

‘The brothers don’t hate each other as has been reported,’ the source reportedly went on to explain. ’They do talk.’

Well, that’s a relief.