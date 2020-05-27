Kate Middleton reportedly feels ‘exhausted and trapped’ due to an increased workload

‘She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles. They have since lost their HRH status, Sussex Royal brand and have relocated to California.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals, and according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now having to step up.

The Mountbatten-Windsors whose roles are being elevated more than most are of course Prince William and Kate Middleton, with the Duchess of Cambridge said to be feeling the pressure more than most.

‘Kate is furious about the larger workload,’ a friend of the Duchess told Tatler. ‘Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped.’

The source continued: ‘She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.’

This comes after a separate source told Us Weekly: ‘Kate’s in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety.

‘She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.’

Someone give Kate a holiday!