The sweet way William and Kate are teaching their children about Diana

Prince William has opened up more and more about his late mother, Princess Diana, in recent years, and he has now revealed just how important it is to him that his children grow up knowing all about her.

While Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis never knew her, William is determined that she is not only remembered but loved by everyone in their household.

During a HBO special in 2018, Diana: Her Life and Legacy, William explained that he and wife Kate have a way of keeping her memory alive.

‘We’ve got more photos up round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff,’ he said, adding that the couple are ‘constantly talking about Granny Diana.’

‘It’s hard because obviously Catherine didn’t know her, so she cannot really provide that—that level of detail,’ he said.

‘So, I do [when] regularly putting George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives, and so it’s important that they know who she was and that she existed.’

Talking about what Diana would be like as a grandparent, William joked: ‘She’d be a nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare! She’d love the children to bits, but she’d be an absolute nightmare.

‘She’d come and go and she’d come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing amount of scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place and—and then leave.’

Talking about how his mother has influenced his own parenting, he continued: ‘I want to make as much time and effort with Charlotte and George as I can because I realise that these early years particularly are crucial for children, and having seen, you know, what she did for us.’