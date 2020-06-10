Here’s why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be posting a public birthday tribute to Prince Philip today

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Philip celebrates his birthday today, with the Duke of Edinburgh turning the grand old age of 99-years-old.

Other than posting a rare photograph of the royal couple to mark the day, the royal family are set to be celebrating in a very ‘low key’ way, with the Ministry of Defence confirming that there will be no gun salute.

This has not stopped Prince Philip’s family members from celebrating however, with multiple members of the Mountbatten-Windsors taking to social media to pay tribute.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were among those to pay tribute to Prince Philip, posting a series of photographs of the trio. This is something however that made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported decision not to post a tribute all the more obvious.

There is a valid reason behind the Sussex family’s silence however, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently on a break from social media.

Announcing their stepping away from Instagram, Harry and Meghan posted to their 11.3 million followers: ‘What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.’

Their statement continued: ‘Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.’

Despite not posting a public tribute, we’re sure the family of three will be getting in touch with Prince Philip on his big day and will celebrate privately.

Happy birthday Prince Philip!