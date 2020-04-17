Prince William and Kate Middleton are narrating a very important film

Here’s everything you need to know…

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and William sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

This week however, the Cambridges made news as it was released that they would be narrating a very important film highlighting mental health support during the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters,’ the royal couple captioned the film as they uploaded it to Instagram. ‘All over the country, people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives. Therefore it is important for us to take care of our mind as well as our body while staying at home.’

‘All over the country people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives,’ William reads during the voiceover on the project alongside video footage of deserted streets and neighbours clapping for carers. ‘It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious.’

Kate’s voiceover continues: ‘So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time.’

The couple concludes: ‘Every Mind Matters can help get you started with your NHS online plan. Showing you simple steps to help deal with stress, boost your mood and feel on top of things. Search Every Mind Matters to get your action plan today. We’re in this together.’

Go to Every Mind Matters for more information.