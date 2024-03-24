Olivia Munn has released a message of support following the Princess of Wales' diagnosis

The Princess of Wales announced the news on Friday that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," Kate Middleton explained in the televised video message, giving a rare update on her health.

Opening up about how the diagnosis came "as a huge shock", the Princess of Wales explained that she and William had been doing everything possible "to process and manage this privately for the sake of [their] young family."

"As you can imagine, this has taken time," she continued. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Her video statement concluded with a personal message "to all those whose lives have been affected by cancer".

"For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope," she stated. "You are not alone".

The Princess of Wales' candid words about her condition and recovery have been praised across the world, with high profile figures and fellow royal family members sharing their support.

Among them is actress Olivia Munn, who announced her own cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

The 43-year-old actress shared her breast cancer diagnosis to social media, in the hope that "by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

And following the Princess of Wales' statement, Munn posted a touching message of support, commenting: “Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best.”

The Princess of Wales has asked for privacy for the family as she recovers, stating: "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

We will continue to update this story.